Sacramento Doubles Up on El Paso
April 6, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
After winning the first two games of the series in Sacramento, the El Paso Chihuahuas lost to the River Cats 10-5 Thursday night at Sutter Health Park.
San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove pitched 4.1 innings on MLB injury rehab and allowed two earned runs on five hits. Musgrove struck out six Sacramento batters and walked one. It was his first Triple-A appearance since 2018 with the Pittsburgh Pirates' affiliate in Indianapolis.
El Paso designated hitter Preston Tucker walked three times in the loss. The Chihuahuas' offense has walked 33 times through the first three games of the series. Thursday was the first time this season that El Paso allowed a run after the sixth inning. Chihuahuas catcher Brett Sullivan hit his first home run of the season in the seventh inning. Thursday was the first time the Chihuahuas scored the first run of a game this season.
Box Score: Chihuahuas 5, River Cats 10 Final Score (04/06/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)
Team Records: El Paso (3-3), Sacramento (2-4)
Next Game: Friday at 7:45 pm Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (0-0, 4.91) vs. Sacramento RHP Tristan Beck (0-1, 5.40). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
