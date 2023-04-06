Thursday's Aces Game in Tacoma Postponed Due to the Rain
April 6, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
TACOMA, Wash. - Thursday's Reno Aces game against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, was postponed due to rainy conditions in Tacoma.
The game has been rescheduled for a doubleheader tomorrow, Friday, April 7th, at Cheney Stadium. The two seven-inning contests will begin at 5:05 p.m. PST.
Reno's Tommy Henry (0-0, 7.20 ERA is scheduled to square off against Tacoma's Darren McCaughan (1-0, 5.40 ERA) in game one. Aces left-hander Blake Walston (0-0, 0.00 ERA) and Rainiers righty, Easton McGee (0-0, 8.31 ERA) are slated to toe the rubber in game two of the twin bill.
Following Reno's six-game series in Tacoma, the Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 11th, with a six-game set against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
