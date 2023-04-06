Thursday's Aces Game in Tacoma Postponed Due to the Rain

TACOMA, Wash. - Thursday's Reno Aces game against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, was postponed due to rainy conditions in Tacoma.

The game has been rescheduled for a doubleheader tomorrow, Friday, April 7th, at Cheney Stadium. The two seven-inning contests will begin at 5:05 p.m. PST.

Reno's Tommy Henry (0-0, 7.20 ERA is scheduled to square off against Tacoma's Darren McCaughan (1-0, 5.40 ERA) in game one. Aces left-hander Blake Walston (0-0, 0.00 ERA) and Rainiers righty, Easton McGee (0-0, 8.31 ERA) are slated to toe the rubber in game two of the twin bill.

Following Reno's six-game series in Tacoma, the Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 11th, with a six-game set against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

