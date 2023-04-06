Padlo's Blast Sinks Isotopes, 6-5

Albuquerque, NM - The Albuquerque Isotopes held a one-run lead after seven innings Thursday evening, but Salt Lake's Kevin Padlo lined a pinch-hit two-run homer in the eighth and the Bees rallied for a 6-5 victory at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Padlo then made a game-saving defensive play in the bottom of the ninth, snagging a wicked smash by Michael Toglia to first base and turning it into a double play to end the contest.

Topes Scope: - Nolan Jones is 8-for-25 through six games with two doubles, four homers and 10 RBI. He has multiple hits in four of the six contests. Jones has homered six times in his last eight contests dating back to the final two games of 2022 with Triple-A Indianapolis.

- Albuquerque lost a game when leading after seven innings for the first time since Sept. 10 vs. El Paso. In that contest, the Isotopes led 5-1 going to the eighth before the Chihuahuas rallied to win 10-9.

- Aaron Schunk went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and has started this season with a five-game hitting streak. The last time he hit safely in five straight was July 29-Aug. 7 last year with Double-A Hartford.

- Jimmy Herron tripled for the third time in his last nine games, dating back to Sept. 17 vs. Oklahoma City. All of them have been hit to the right-center field gap at Isotopes Park.

- Logan Allen struck out four batters in 1.2 scoreless innings of relief. In two appearances this year, Allen hasn't permitted a run in 3.2 frames with two hits allowed, one walk and eight strikeouts.

- Isotopes starting pitchers have registered a total of only 12 strikeouts in 22.1 innings through six games. However, the relievers have racked up 44 punchouts in 30.2 frames.

- Jo Adell and Kevin Padlo both homered for the Bees, as each continue to thrive at Isotopes Park. Adell has eight long balls in 12 career games in Albuquerque, while Padlo has gone deep eight times in 11 contests.

- Daniel Montaño made his Triple-A debut as a defensive replacement and singled in his first at-bat.

- The Isotopes committed an error, ending a streak of three consecutive games without a miscue. Albuquerque has just two errors on the season, fewest in the PCL.

- Salt Lake committed three errors for the second time in three nights this series.

- The Bees have won back-to-back games in Albuquerque for the first time since July 26-28, 2019, when they claimed three victories in a row.

- Padlo's game-winner was the first pinch-hit home run surrendered by Isotopes pitching since Josh Sale did so for Round Rock last July 9.

On Deck: 2023 Magnet Schedules will be given to the first 3,000 fans through the gates tomorrow, courtesy of Maddox Management LLC. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM MT. Right-hander Jeff Criswell will start for Albuquerque against righty Chase Silseth for the Bees. Silseth is a native of Farmington, New Mexico and was the 2018 State Gatorade Player of the Year while at Piedra Viesta High School.

