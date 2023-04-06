Sacramento Slugs Its Way to Victory, 10-5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats offense was up to the task of facing RHP Joe Musgrove on his first start during his rehab assignment with the El Paso Chihuahuas. They scored in the second inning after RF Clint Coulter took a hit by pitch off the helmet to reach first base and then proceeded to steal second only a batter later. CF Michael Gigliotti stepped up to the plate and hit a ball back up the middle knocking off the chest of the starting pitcher, Musgrove, who added to his pain by throwing the ball down the line allowing for the River Cats to tie the game at, 1. LF Heliot Ramos gave the River Cats the lead by lining a 1-2 slider back up the box for his third RBI of the season.

A theme in this series has been El Paso's ability to quickly respond when they find themselves behind and today's game was no different. They retook the lead immediately in the top of the third inning when 1B Rangel Ravelo singled into right field scoring two and shifting the score to 3-2 in favor of the Chihuahuas. They would tack on another run in the fourth after SS Matthew Batten doubled, he was driven in on a fielder's choice by RF Brandon Dixon.

The River Cats fought back, knocking out Musgrove in the fifth after a 3B Casey Schmitt ground-rule double. Schmitt scored when 1B Armando Alvarez drove him in with a sacrifice fly to left field.

LF Heliot Ramos drove in the first run of the sixth inning via sacrifice fly, but the offense was not close to being done in the frame. Following a SS Brett Wisely walk, Schmitt slapped a line drive into center field. Following another walk, Alvarez doubled in both Wisely and Schmitt. Alvarez was in turn driven in on the following at-bat by Coulter. After that flurry of offense, the River Cats found themselves ahead 9-4 heading into the final three innings of the game.

El Paso, as they have all series, quickly responded in the top of the seventh inning when C Brett Sullivan hit his first home run of the season, but RHP Nick Avilla quickly bounced back finishing out the seventh and pitching a scoreless eighth to preserve the River Cats lead.

RHP Jorge Guzman continued his impressive performances this season not allowing a hit in the last 1.2 innings of the game as the River Cats picked up their second win of the season, 10-5.

