Matijevic Mashes as Space Cowboys Top Express 5-2

April 6, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







Sugar Land, Texas - In a game that started on Wednesday morning and ended on Thursday evening, the Space Cowboys Space Cowboys (3-2) topped the Round Rock Express (2-3) 5-2 at Constellation Field. Thursday's regularly scheduled game has been postponed due to rain in the Sugar Land area and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Coming up on Saturday, gates will still open at 4:30 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch. The Space Cowboys will now play two seven-inning games that night, with approximately 30 minutes between game one and game two. Fans with tickets to Saturday's game can still use them for entry to both games. Fans with tickets to Thursday's game can exchange them over the phone or at the Regions Bank Ticket Office for any remaining 2023 Space Cowboys home game.

Suspended Game:

The long ball helped the Space Cowboys jump out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning when JJ Matijevic launched a solo home run to left, his first of the year, to make it 1-0 Sugar Land.

Before the game was suspended on Wednesday morning, the Express tied the game in the top of the third with a single by JP Martinez, a stolen base, a single and a double play that brought the game level at 1-1. At that point, rain forced the game to be suspended and ultimately resumed on Thursday afternoon.

When the game picked up, LHP Blake Taylor came on to face Sandy León, who drew a walk, but Taylor struck out Justin Foscue to end the top of the inning. Matijevic put the Space Cowboys back in front for good with a solo home run to right off of Express RHP Cole Winn (L, 0-1), the second of the game for Matijevic.

RHP Forrest Whitley (W, 1-0) made his season debut out of the bullpen and retired the first ten batters that he faced, striking out a pair in that span. The only run Whitley allowed on the night came on a solo home run by Martinez in the eighth.

Sugar Land added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth thanks once again to Matijevic. Bryan Arias worked a lead-off walk and advanced to second on another walk by Pedro León before Matijevic laced a single to center, scoring Arias to make it 3-0 Space Cowboys. Matijevic collected his fourth hit of the night with a lead-off double in the sixth and scored his third run when Joe Perez doubled three batters later. A Grae Kessinger sac fly plated the last run of the game for Sugar Land in the home half of the seventh, making it 5-1 at the time.

Whitley returned to the mound in the top of the ninth inning but hit a batter and walked another, bringing his night to a close. RHP Ty Buttrey (S,1) made quick work of the Express hitters in the ninth, inducing a pair of ground outs and a strikeout to end the game.

With the series even at a game apiece, the Space Cowboys and Express are set to match up on Friday night. RHP Jimmy Endersby (0-1, 6.00) is projected to start for Sugar Land while Round Rock is scheduled to throw LHP Cody Bradford (1-0, 0.00) for a 7:05 pm first pitch. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Jeremy Peña World Series ring presented by Houston Methodist, plus it's the first Freddy's Fireworks Friday. Gates open at 5:30 pm. The game can be heard locally on ESPN 92.5 FM and online here or seen on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.