Thursday's Sea Dogs Game Postponed

June 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Tonight's Portland Sea Dogs game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels scheduled for 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, June 21st at 4:00 PM.

Fans with tickets to Thursday's rained-out game may exchange their tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2024 Sea Dogs home game, based upon availability.

The single-admission doubleheader on Friday, June 21st will consist of two seven-inning games. Postgame fireworks, presented by Quirk will follow the second game.

Fans with questions regarding tickets can contact the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or by email at tickets@seadogs.com.

This is the fourth postponement for the Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field this season.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.