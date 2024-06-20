Senators Falter in 11 after Luckham's Terrific Outing

June 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 5-4 in 11 innings Thursday afternoon at FNB Field. The Senators broke the scoreless tie with two runs in the 5th inning. The Sens held the 2-0 lead until Hartford scored two runs in the 9th inning for the second game in a row to tie the game 2-2. Both teams scored a run in the 10th inning to send a 3-3 tie into the 11th. In the top of the 11th inning Hartford took a 5-3 lead on a leadoff home run. The Senators scored a run in the bottom of the 11th inning and loaded the bases with one out but couldn't push another run across the plate.

THE BIG PLAY

With the Kyle Datres as the extra runner on second base, Braxton Fulford led off the top of the 11th inning with a two-run home run to give Hartford the 5-3 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Kyle Luckham retired the first 12 batters he faced and carried a shutout into the 9th inning for the longest outing by a Senators starter this season at 8.1 innings... Senators' pitching did not allow a walk... Cortland Lawson went 2-for-5 with two runs scored... Daylen Lile went 2-for-5... Brady House, Onix Vega, Cody Wilson, and J.T. Arruda each drove in a run... The Senators went 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game four of their six-game series at 7:00 p.m. Friday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

