Cleveland Guardians Gavin Williams to Rehab Friday at Canal Park

June 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams is scheduled to pitch in a rehab assignment with the Akron RubberDucks in Friday's 7:05 p.m. game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Canal Park.

Williams is appearing in his fifth rehab game since being placed on the injured list retroactive to March 25 with right elbow inflammation. He has struck out 14 batters over eight innings in his previous four rehab starts with Triple-A Columbus.

A member of the 2022 and 2023 Akron RubberDucks, Williams has pitched in 16 career games with Cleveland going 3-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 81 strikeouts over 82.0 innings pitched. In 19 starts with Akron between 2022-2023, Williams was 4-3 with a 2.03 ERA and 102 strikeouts over 84.1 innings pitched.

Williams was Akron's Opening Day starter in 2023 and earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors during Week 3 of the season after striking out eight over five hitless innings in his April 20, 2023, start.

The Fayetteville, NC native was Cleveland's first round pick (23rd overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft out of East Carolina.

Tickets for Friday's game and all RubberDucks home games can be purchased by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

