Yard Goats to Host Annual Celebration of Negro Leagues

June 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced it will be hosting the annual Celebration of the Negro Leagues on Saturday, June 29th at Dunkin' Park. During this year's Celebration of the Negro Leagues: Unity Day, fans will have the opportunity to watch a 42-minute documentary "The Other Boys of Summer," listen to a live panel of guests, and then enjoy a block party prior to the Yard Goats taking the field as the Hartford Schoolboys in honor of Johnny "Schoolboy Taylor." The panel will include Pedro Sierra, Negro League Player (1954-1958 Indianapolis Clowns & Detroit Stars), Walt Harrison, Baseball historian, Emeritus President of the University of Hartford, and Nkwa Asonye, Award Winning Sports Reporter from WFSB-Channel 3. The documentary screening, panel, and block party are free and open to the public. Tickets are required to attend the Yard Goats game that evening.

Schedule of Events

11 AM Video & Panel

3 PM Block Party

6:00 PM Gates open for game

In 2021, the Yard Goats celebrated the 100th Anniversary of the Negro Baseball Leagues and have continued the wonderful tradition of recognizing the tremendous impact of these talented players. This year's event will follow the themes of past, where important conversations regarding race, diversity, equity & inclusion, will be combined with music, dance, exhibits, scholarship presentations and more. All to signify the triumph of unity. The Yard Goats will take the field as The Hartford Schoolboys: a brand and identity complete with uniforms inspired by Johnny "Schoolboy" Taylor and in celebration of the Negro Leagues.

The Yard Goats return home from their current road trip next Tuesday, June 25th (7:10 PM) and host the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Individual game tickets, season tickets, group tickets and luxury suites for all Yard Goats games at Dunkin' Park are now available to purchase at yardgoatsbaseball.com.

