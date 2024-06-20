Curve Feeling Peachy in 12-Inning Win Over Bowie

June 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, Md. - Kervin Pichardo became the second Curve batter to record four hits in a game this season, ending his day with a go-ahead two-run single in the 12th inning as Altoona outlasted Bowie, 10-8, on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium.

The Curve offense set a new season-high with 18 hits in the win, with six batters in the lineup recording multiple hits. Pichardo finished the day 4-for-5 with three RBI, including his fifth home run of the season and numerous critical defensive plays.

Altoona trailed 5-1 after five innings, with the lone score coming on a Brenden Dixon second inning home run. Pichardo singled home a run in the sixth inning to begin the Altoona comeback. In the seventh inning, Joe Perez doubled home both Wyatt Hendrie and Yoyner Fajardo to put the Curve within a run.

Pichardo knocked a solo home run to tie the game in the eighth inning before Justin Meis held the line with three scoreless innings of relief to force extra-innings. The Baysox had the game-winning run at second base in the ninth before Meis picked up his fourth strikeout in relief to extend the contest.

The two teams traded runs in the 10th and 11th innings. Hendrie picked up an RBI-single in the 10th to score the placed runner Tres Gonzalez. In the bottom of the frame, Bowie tied the game on a John Rhodes RBI-single to Fajardo in right field, who threw out the potential game-winning run at home to end the inning.

Perez would add an RBI-single for the Curve in the 11th inning to give him three RBI on the day, but Bowie once again tied the game with an RBI-single in the bottom of the inning. Bowie had the game winning run in scoring position yet again before Frederick Bencosme lined into an inning-ending double play, with Pichardo throwing out Collin Burns at third.

Pichardo stepped up again for Altoona in the 12th inning with a two-run single, advancing to third on an error by Bowie. Hendrie added a second RBI with a single to score him and round out the Curve scoring.

Sean Sullivan allowed five runs on seven hits with four strikeouts in six innings in the start before Meis followed with three scoreless. J.C. Flowers allowed three unearned runs in the extra-innings, allowing the placed runner to score in each frame.

Altoona is now 5-3 in extra-inning affairs this season. Pichardo extended his hitting-streak to eight games, while Perez continued a season-long RBI streak to five games in the win.

The Curve continue their six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Altoona will send RHP Bubba Chandler, with RHP Seth Johnson on the mound for Bowie.

