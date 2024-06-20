Braxton Fulford Smashes 11th Inning Homer for 5-4 Yard Goats Win

Harrisburg, PA - Catcher Braxton Fulford smashed a two-run homer in the 11th inning leading the Yard Goats to a 5-4 victory against the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday afternoon at FNB Field in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The Yard Goats are in first place in the Northeast Division with three games remaining in the Eastern League's first half as Hartford tries to reach the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. Senators starter Kyle Luckham retired 22 of 24 batters and faced the minimum over eight scoreless innings. However, the Yard Goats got a leadoff home run by Kyle Datres against Luckham in the ninth inning, and then tied the game on Braiden Ward's RBI single. Andrew Quezada turned in another quality start for the Yard Goats and allowed just two runs in six innings.

Yard Goats starter Andrew Quezada and Senators starter Kyle Luckham both got off to impressive starts with four scoreless innings. Luckham retired the first 12 batters of the game and Quezada worked around three singles while recording four strikeouts. Harrisburg scored two runs in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Onex Vega and an RBI triple by J.T. Arruda, and took a 2-0 lead.

The score remained 2-0 heading to the ninth inning when the Yard Goats rallied against Luckham. Kyle Datres gave Hartford a huge lift with a leadoff home run to make it a 2-1 game. Luckham then hit pinch-hitter Braxton Fulford, and thew a wild pitch allowing him to get to second base. Braiden Ward followed with a one out single to center field, scoring Fulford and tying the game at 2-2. Luckham was lifted after the game-tying hit and Carlos Romero retired the next two batters to end the inning.

Yard Goats relievers Brendan Hardy and Angel Chevilli worked three scoreless frames to send the contest into extra innings. Hartford got a run in the 10th inning to take a 3-2 lead on a grounder by Sterlin Thompson which was set up by a single from Warming Bernabel. However, the Senators tied the game with a run in the bottom of the inning on Cody Wilson's double off of reliever Seth Halvorsen.

Braxton Fulford led off the 11th inning with a two-run homer, scoring the automatic runner on second base Kyle Datres, and giving Hartford a 5-3 lead. Harrisburg got a run back in the bottom of the frame on Brady House's RBI single off Bryce McGowen. The Senators loaded the bases on a single and two walks with one out. McGowan got Cortland Lawson to line into a double play to the second baseman Cristopher Navarro to end the game.

The Yard Goats continue their road trip in Pennsylvania against the Washington Nationals affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators on Friday, June 21st (7:00 PM), at FNB Field. LHP Mason Albright will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacity app.

