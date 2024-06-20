Fightin Phils and Fisher Cats Cancelled on Thursday Night

June 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Manchester, NH) - Thursday night's game between the Reading Fightin Phils and New Hampshire Fisher Cats has been cancelled due to rain. The game will not be made up.

The Fightin Phils and Fisher Cats return to the field Friday at 6:35 p.m. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from June 25-30 against the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Tuesday features a Phillie Phanatic Appearance, presented by Berks Schuylkill Oil Heat Association. Wednesday is Fightin Cancer Night and an appearance Phillies Legend Charlie Manuel with a free photo session, thanks to Penn State Children's Hospital. Thursday and Friday feature postgame fireworks. Thursday's show is presented by PA Virtual Charter School, Biological Specialty Company and The American Diner. Friday's show is sponsored by Love It Here, Go Local: Unchained and Independent in Berks County PA. Saturday is a Tribute to Taylor Swift and postgame Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, thanks to Reading Truck. The series finishes Sunday with an R-Phils Uncut Player Baseball Card Poster for the first 2,000 kids, presented by Diversity Night.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

Eastern League Stories from June 20, 2024

