Flying Squirrels, Sea Dogs Rained out Thursday in Portland
June 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
PORTLAND, Maine - Thursday's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday night in Portland. First pitch for Game 1 I scheduled for 4 p.m.
Right-hander Dylan Cumming (0-1, 2.13) will start Game 1 for the Flying Squirrels. Lefty John Michael Bertrand (3-3, 2.91) will start Game 2.
Following this week's road series the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond to host a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from June 25-30. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
