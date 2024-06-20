Flying Squirrels, Sea Dogs Rained out Thursday in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine - Thursday's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday night in Portland. First pitch for Game 1 I scheduled for 4 p.m.

Right-hander Dylan Cumming (0-1, 2.13) will start Game 1 for the Flying Squirrels. Lefty John Michael Bertrand (3-3, 2.91) will start Game 2.

Following this week's road series the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond to host a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from June 25-30. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

