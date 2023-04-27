Thursday Game Postponed, Doubleheader Friday

A steady stream of heavy rain blanketed Fluor Field throughout the day Thursday, causing the Greenville Drive to announce a postponement of today's game against the Hudson Valley Renegades, scheduled 7:05 p.m.

The teams will now play a doubleheader on Friday afternoon, with both games scheduled for seven innings. Game one will be begin at 4:30 p.m. and game two will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, but no earlier than 7 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks lit up by illumifin will follow the second game of the twin bill.

Tickets for tonight's game at Fluor Field can be exchanged at the box office for any remaining 2023 Drive home game, subject to availability.

Ticket holders for Friday's regularly scheduled game are permitted to attend both games of the doubleheader.

