Renegades Game Postponed

Greenville, S.C. - The Hudson Valley Renegades' regularly scheduled game with the Greenville Drive on Thursday night at Fluor Field was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday at Fluor Field consisting of two seven-inning games.

Game One will begin at 4:30 p.m., and feature RHP Zach Messinger (0-1, 2.20) on the mound for the Renegades. Approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the opener, Game Two will commence with RHP Tyrone Yulie (1-0, 2.61) on the bump.

Follow along with all the action on the Renegades Baseball Network on Z93, with pregame coverage beginning at 4:15 p.m. The Renegades are 7-1 on their current 12-game road trip through Georgia and South Carolina.

