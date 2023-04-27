Four-Run Fifth Funnels Cyclones Over BlueClaws

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - Trailing 2-0 and without a hit entering the fifth, the Cyclones turned the game around quickly. Brooklyn set eight hitters to the plate and scored four times in the frame to rally and usurp the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 4-3, on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Down a pair thanks to a two-run home run to right by LF Jared Carr, SS William Lugo ignited the Cyclones (6-11) rally with a leadoff double to start the fifth.

After a strikeout, LF Omar De Los Santos yanked a run-scoring double down the left-field line to pull Brooklyn within one, 2-1.

C Drake Osborn fell behind in the count 0-2 before slapping a grounder in the hole between third and short. The ball bounced off the heel of the shortstop's glove and into left field and everyone was safe. After a fumble of the leather in the outfield, De Los Santos scampered home and scored to tie the game at two.

With Osborn now at second on the throw home, 1B Joe Suozzi put Brooklyn in front for good. The 25-year-old smashed a single to center to grant the Cyclones a 3-2 advantage. Two batters later, DH Kevin Parada smashed an RBI double to increase the lead to 4-2.

Jersey Shore (8-9) was able to pull closer in the bottom of the inning. CF Troy Schreffler made it a one-run game when he singled to right, stole second and third, before scoring on a wild pitch.

That was as close as the BlueClaws would get the rest of the night. RHP Wilkin Ramos posted three shutout innings of relief - striking out five - to earn his second win of the year for the 'Clones.

RHP Manny Rodríguez entered in the ninth and slammed the door shut. The 26-year-old worked around a one-out walk to register the first save of his professional career.

Neither starter received a decision. RHP Joander Suárez struck out 5 over 4.1 innings for Brooklyn, while Jersey Shore's RHP Rodolfo Sánchez went two scoreless in a spot start.

RHP Carlos Betancourt permitted all four runs for the 'Claws out of the bullpen, suffering his first defeat.

The Cyclones will go for consecutive victories in game four of the series on Friday night. RHP Tyler Stuart (0-0, 1.98 ERA) is slated to make his fourth start of the year. Jersey Shore is expected to give the ball to RHP Gunner Mayer (0-0, 2.79). The first pitch from ShoreTown Ballpark is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

