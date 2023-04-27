Dash and Crawdads Rained out Thursday Night

April 27, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







Due to inclement weather, the Winston-Salem Dash have announced the cancellation of Thursday night's game. This game will not be made up at a later date.

All single game tickets purchased for this game can be exchanged for any future Dash home game during the 2023 season. All season ticket holders and groups are encouraged to reach out to their representatives for further information.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.