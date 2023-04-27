Hoppers Defeat the Braves in Second Game of Home Series

April 27, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Rome Braves 4-1 on Wednesday, April 26. Greensboro moved to 12-5 on the season while Rome fell to 6-10. The Grasshoppers outhit the Braves 7-6 with two Rome errors.

Leading at the plate for the Hoppers was Jackson Glenn going 2-4 with two doubles, one RBI, and one run scored. Sammy Siani recorded the other Hopper double while Will Matthiessen tallied a triple.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was right-handed pitcher, Bubba Chandler. Chandler put in five innings of work and tallied nine strikeouts while he gave up two hits and three free bases. Chandler recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and moved to 2-0 on the season. Jack Carey recorded his first hold of the season while Cy Nielson tallied another save for his fourth.

Tyler Owens took the loss for the Braves and moved to 0-2 on the season.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers are back in action tomorrow Thursday, April 27 for Thirsty Thursday as they take on the Rome Braves at 6:30 pm. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.