ThunderBolts Use Power to Snap Skid

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts homered three times to bounce back from Tuesday's loss with a 9-3 win over the Lake Erie Crushers at Ozinga Field Wednesday night.

Lake Erie (12-17) put the ThunderBolts behind the eight ball with an early run. Kenen Irizarry hit a solo home run in the top of the first. They added to their lead with a solo score on an error in the third.

The bottom of the third featured three runs as the ThunderBolts (14-14) took the lead for good. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases before Daryl Myers brought home two runs on a base hit. Jake Boone's sacrifice fly gave the Bolts the one-run advantage.

They broke it open the next inning thanks to two home runs. The first was hit by Brian Fuentes leading off the inning. It was Fuentes's first homer in his first professional game. Two batters later, Brynn Martinez went deep for the fourth time this year.

Lake Erie inched closer with a run in the fifth but the ThunderBolts put it away in the sixth inning. Jairus Richards's three-run homer, his team-leading sixth, highlighted a four-run inning that completed the scoring.

Kenny Mathews (3-1) picked up his third win in his last four starts. The team has won all four of those games. Mathews allowed three runs (two earned) over his five innings. Matt Mulhearn suffered the loss, allowing five runs in four innings.

The rubber match of the three-game set is slated for 7:05 Thursday night. It is White Castle Wrestling Thursday at Ozinga Field featuring a postgame show from Zelo Pro Wrestling. The ThunderBolts will be wearing Windy City Sliders jerseys that will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to Castle Shares Charity. The game broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

