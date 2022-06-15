Jackals 'Offense Overpowers ValleyCats, 15-5

Tri-City ValleyCats infielder Juan Santana takes a swing

TROY, NY - Wednesday night at Joseph L. Bruno featured the second game between the New Jersey Jackals and Tri-City ValleyCats in their three game series.

The Jackals offense would get started early, leading off the game with three straight hits from Todd Isaacs, Santiago Chirino, and Dalton Combs against ValleyCats starter Leo Crawford would give the visiting team the early 2-0 lead. The 'Cats would storm right back with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the first inning on an RBI singles from left fielder Denis Phipps and third baseman Juan Silverio to tie the game at two after just one inning of play.

The Jackals bats only got hotter as the game progressed. Following a Trevor Abrams single and a Zak Whalin hit by a pitch, Joe Simone who entered the game for an injured Todd Isaacs would rocket a double into right field, plating Abrams. The Frontier League all-time hits leader Santiago Chirino would single home Whalin to extend their lead. To cap off the six-run fifth inning, Alfredo Marte launched a two-run shot into deep left field.

The 'Cats would battle back in the bottom of the same inning with three runs of their own. Brantley Bell would bring Danny Angulo around to score, and Denis Phipps would launch his seventh homer of the season to cut the lead to 7-5.

Jackals starter Leonardo Rodriguez would settle down after the second inning, surrendering only two hits in his remaining three innings.

The offense for the Jackals would continue in the fourth inning. Whalin would single to lead off the top half of the inning. Simone would then be hit by a pitch. A sacrifice bunt from Chirino would move the runners to second and third for Dalton Combs. The Jackals first baseman would launch a sacrifice fly to left, bringing Whalin around to score. Jackals left fielder Alfredo Marte would launch his second homer of the game, extending the Jackals lead to 10-5.

In the road half of the fifth inning, four more Jackals would cross the plate, giving them the 14-5 lead. Tri-City's offense would go quietly following the second inning outburst, only recording three hits the rest of the contest.

New Jersey would cross the plate one more time in the top of the ninth, on an RBI groundout from Joe Simone.

FINAL | NEW JERSEY 15 TRI-CITY 5

W: LEONARDO RODRIGUEZ (1-3)

L: LEO CRAWFORD (0-1)

SV: NONE

ATTENDANCE: 1472

The 'Cats host the New Jersey Jackals in the final game of their six game homestand tomorrow evening for Throwback Thursday presented by Collar City Rehabilitation. Kumar Rocker also will be taking the mound for his third start at The Joe. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM. Get your tickets today by calling 518-629-CATS,by visiting the team's box office, or logging on to tcvalleycats.com.

