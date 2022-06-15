Six Boulders' Pitchers Combine to Stifle Capitales

New York Boulders pitcher Andy Hammond

(New York Boulders, Credit: Drew Wohl)

Rockland County, NY - New York used a half dozen pitchers to shut down the potent Quebec offense and David Vinsky continued his hot hitting with two more hits, including a home run, as the host Boulders defeated the Quebec Capitales, 6-1, on Wednesday at Clover Stadium in Pomona.

The Boulders broke the game open with a five-run seventh inning that was highlighted by David Vinsky's three-run home run, his sixth of the season.

Francisco Del Valle opened the seventh with a double off Quebec reliever Joel Huertas, the fourth Capitales' pitcher of the night. Austin Dennis followed with a bouncer to short that was turned into a fielder's choice when Del Valle was nailed heading to third,

Max Smith was then hit by a pitch. Huertas uncorked a wild pitch that moved the runners up to second and third for Steven Figueroa, who lined a single to center that scored pinch-runner Robby Rowland and Smith to make it a 3-0 game.

Henry Omana relieved Huertas and promptly hit Alphonso Reda with a pitch to put two runners aboard for Vinsky, who cracked his seventh of the season into the left field bleachers.

Vinsky had singled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. During that stretch, he is 19-of-43 with four home runs and 20 RBI,

The Boulders had taken a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a Chris Kwitzer RBI single off Quebec starter John Witkowski. The score stayed that way until the seventh as Quebec pitchers stranded a dozen New York runners over the first six innings.

Andy Hammond, the second of six Boulders' pitchers used in the game, picked up the win in his first decision of the season. He pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed two hits while striking out one.

Luke Burton had opened for New York and went two innings. He was followed to the mound by Hammond, Dylan Smith, Ryan Munoz, Zach Schneider and Alex Mack. The six-pack of hurlers limited Quebec to only seven hits and one run.

Vinsky, Jake MacKenzie, Kwitzer, Max Smith, Figueroa and Reda each had two hits for the Boulders, who pounded out 14 hits in the victory.

Witkowski took the loss for Quebec, his first versus three wins. He went just three innings and surrendered only one run, but on seven hits, He walked two and struck out three.

Pedro Gonzalez hit a solo home run in the ninth inning for Quebec to snap the shutout. The homer was his third of the year.

