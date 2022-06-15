Washington Clubs Four Homers, Dubrule Drives in Six in Middle Game

June 15, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The visiting Washington Wild Things defeated the Joliet Slammers 11-3 after an eventful contest. Washington avenged its game one loss against Joliet on the back of four Tom Hart strikeouts in six innings and four Wild Things home runs.

Joliet got on the board early with a solo home run down the left-field line with two gone in the second to put the Slammers up 1-0.

Washington loaded the bases in the third via base hits from Cole Brannen and Jared Mang and a walk from Nick Ward. Scotty Dubrule brought in all the runners with the Wild Things' first grand slam of the year to right field, given them a 4-1 lead. Alex Alvarez extended that lead in the fourth with yet another homer down the right-field line. Dubrule kept his big night going with a two-run double to right-center, making the lead 7-1 for Washington.

Dubrule's six RBI match the franchise single-game record, which has now been done by nine players in franchise history. The last was Nick Ward on May 19, 2022 at Sussex County.

Slammers' outfielder Dave Matthews began the fight back in the sixth innings and tightened the Wild Things lead in the fifth to 7-2 with a homer to center.

In the top of the seventh, Wagner Lagrange sent a ball over the center fielder's head that stayed in, and the speedy DH made his way around for an inside-the-park home run, making it 8-2 Wild Things. Jared Mang put the dagger in with a three-run blast to deep left field pushing Washington's lead to nine late in the eighth.

Joliet sent one more over the fence in the ninth but Washington would carry the eight-run lead to the final out.

The two teams will meet in the series finale tomorrow at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.