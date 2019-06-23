ThunderBolts Drop Sixth in a Row

CRESTWOOD, IL - Tyler Alamo's four RBIs were not enough to lift the ThunderBolts over the Washington Wild Things, who scored three straight runs to break a tie score and beat the Bolts 6-4 at Ozinga Field Sunday afternoon.

Washington (16-23) got their first run just three pitches into the game, when leadoff batter Blake Adams hit a home run inside the left field foul pole.

The Wild Things posted two more runs in the third when Adams tripled and Shaine Hughes doubled him in. Hughes scored on a Hector Roa single.

Six of the first seven ThunderBolt hitters struck out, but they started to get to AJ Bogucki in the third. Micah Coffey and Omar Obregon walked and Brynn Martinez singled to load the bases in front of Tyler Alamo, who cleared them with a three-run double, tying the score.

The tie was short-lived as Brett Marr drew a leadoff walk in the top of the fourth. He later came in to score on a Hughes groundout. Marr came through with two-out RBI singles in both the fifth and seventh innings to extend the Wild Things' lead to 6-3.

Alamo did his best to keep the ThunderBolts (17-22) in the game with a solo home run in the eighth inning but that was one of only two hits over the final four innings.

Bogucki (1-1) threw five innings for Washington and picked up the win while Blake Hickman (2-3) allowed two runs in two innings of relief for the loss. Zach Strecker struck out two in the ninth for his sixth save.

The loss was the ThunderBolts' sixth straight, dropping them to 0-6 on their home stand.

They'll try to right the ship on the road on Tuesday as they get another look at the Southern Illinois Miners. Kenny Mathews (1-4, 3.97) gets the start for the Bolts against Southern Illinois's Marty Anderson (2-0, 3.38). First pitch from Rent One Park is scheduled for 6:35 and the radio broadcast can be heard on WXAV, 88.3 FM and wxav.com.

