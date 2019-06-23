Boomers Rally to Sweep

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, completed a sweep of the Southern Illinois Miners by scoring four times with the bases empty and two outs in the bottom of the eighth, grabbing a 5-4 decision on Sunday.

Trailing 3-1 in the eighth, Matt Rose drew a walk with two outs and Dylan Jones followed with a single to right. Following a pitching change, Alex Polston walked to load the bases. A wild pitch drew the Boomers within 3-2 before Connor Oliver walked to again load the bases. Zach Taylor was hit by a pitch to force home the tying run before Jack Parenty logged a two-run single to complete the comeback which featured just two hits to go with three walks and a hit batter.

Orlando Rodriguez started on the mound and worked six innings in his second start, allowing just a second inning two-run homer that enabled Southern Illinois to lead for the first time in the series. Dylan Stutsman collected the win in relief, working two innings. Connor Eller slammed the door on his ninth save of the season. Parenty and Taylor both drove home a pair of runs. The Boomers finished with nine hits in the game from seven different individuals.

The Boomers (22-17) have won a season best five consecutive games. The team hits the road on Tuesday to face the Evansville Otters. Schaumburg returns home on June 28 to begin a six-game homestand. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

