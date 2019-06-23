Washington Clinches Second Road Sweep with Sunday Win

June 23, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release





CRESTWOOD, Il. (June 23) - The Wild Things scored in five different innings and got hits in big spots Sunday, en route to a 6-4 win over the Windy City ThunderBolts to earn their second sweep of the season.

Washington started the scoring on the third pitch of the game when Blake Adams hit his fifth home run of the season. The Wild Things would then add two runs in the third on an RBI double that scored Adams, who had tripled to open the frame. The double came off the bat of Shaine Hughes, who would then score on a single by Hector Roa, who extended his hit streak to 10 games with the hit.

Windy City would plate three runs against Washington starter AJ Bogucki in the third after two walks and a single would allow Tyler Alamo to bring them all home with a bases-clearing double. Bogucki ended up throwing five innings, and secured his first Wild Things' win. He fanned six, including the first five he faced.

Washington added a fourth-inning run on an RBI groundout by Hughes before adding a run in the fifth and seventh innings on two RBI singles by Brett Marr.

Jesus Balaguer tossed three innings in relief and allowed just one hit, a home run to Alamo in the eighth, that brough the game to its final of 6-4. Zach Strecker earned his sixth save with two punchouts in a scoreless ninth.

The Wild Things have now won seven of their last eight games and head home with their second sweep of the year. A six-game homestand begins Tuesday at Wild Things Park with the first of three against the Lake Erie Crushers.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.