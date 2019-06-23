Rascals Take Finale over Slammers

JOLIET, Ill. - The River City Rascals defeated the Joliet Slammers 5-3 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at DuPage Medical Group Field. The win gave the Rascals the 2-1 series victory. The game featured a forty minute rain delay in the third inning.

The Slammers struck early, taking a 1-0 lead on an RBI double from Brian Parreira in the first inning. Riley Krane made it 2-0 with his run-scoring groundout in the third. Play was then halted with two outs in the bottom of the third. After play resumed, the Rascals hit a pair of homers in the fourth, a two-run shot from Kameron Esthay and a three-run blast from Tanner Murphy, to take the 5-3 lead. The Slammers would record just two hits over the final six innings, highlighted by an RBI single from Tyler Coolbaugh in the seventh.

Rascals starter Travis McQueen (2-0) went five innings in a winning effort, allowed just two runs (one earned) on three hits with a walk and a strikeout. Jason Zgardowski picked up his second save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Slammers starter Daren Osby (0-3) took the loss, allowing five runs over four innings with three walks and five strikeouts. The Slammers got five scoreless innings out of their bullpen, including three from Isaac Sanchez.

The Rascals (20-18) are off until Wednesday, when they host the Gateway Grizzlies for a doubleheader at CarShield Field. First pitch for the opening game set for 5:05 p.m. CDT.

