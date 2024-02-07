Thunderbolts Announce 2024-25 Season Ticket Information

February 7, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts are pleased to announce that season tickets for the 2024-25 SPHL season will become available for purchase or renewal beginning next Wednesday, February 14th.

Limited time offers will be available for both new and existing season ticket holders who sign up for the 2024-25 season. New season ticket holders who sign up for 2024-25 season tickets before April 6th will receive a free ticket to use for their choice of 4 of the remaining home games of this 2023-24 season, excluding playoff games. Existing season ticket holders who renew by April 6th will be entered into a drawing for a premium autographed team item.

The Thunderbolts have ten remaining games on their regular season home schedule for this 2023-24 season, starting with this Friday, February 9th against the Birmingham Bulls (First Responders' Night). Evansville then hosts the Quad City Storm on Wednesday, February 14th (Valentine's Day), Friday, March 1st (Dog's Night Out 2), and Saturday, March 2nd (Super Villian Night), the Peoria Rivermen on Saturday, February 24th (90's Night), Friday, March 22nd (Princess & Pirates Night), and Saturday, March 23rd (Hawaiian Night), the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Sunday, March 10th (Sunday Funday), and finally the Bulls once again on Friday, April 5th (Country Night) and Saturday, April 6th (Fan Appreciation Night). All games (except for Sunday, March 10th at 3:00pm CT) begin at 7:00pm CT, with doors opening at 6:15pm CT (6:00pm CT for season ticket holders).

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2023-24 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

