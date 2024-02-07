The Women of the Pensacola Ice Flyers

PENSACOLA, FL - The Ice Flyers organization would like to take the time to recognize the women who make an impact every day in the organization as it celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) today.

NGWSD is an annually celebrated day that acknowledges and recognizes the influence of sports participation for women and girls, and honor the progress for equality in sports.

Of the 9 front office staff members, 5 are women. Here's a look a the team who keeps our franchise moving every day:

Alyssa Cherney - Digital Content Creator

Cherney is in her second season with the Ice Flyers as a Digital Content Creator. She is primarily responsible for the video editing and video board production elements produced for the team, but also assists in other marketing tasks day-to-day.

She earned her bachelor's degree in Creative Media from the University of Alabama and is currently studying online for her M.F.A in Media Design at Full Sail University. Her journey in sports began when she secured a student employee role with Crimson Tide Productions, where she contributed to live sports broadcasts for ESPN and the SEC Network.

"Having the opportunity to help create memories for our fans is the most rewarding part of this job," said Cherney. "The sports industry is unique in its ability to not only bring people together, but also to positively impact the community. Being able to genuinely enjoy the type of work I get to do every day is something I don't take for granted. I am immensely grateful for the opportunities I have been given so far."

Alana Dackiw - Digital Content Creator

Dackiw joined the Ice Flyers as their newest digital content creator at the beginning of the season. Whether she's on the bench, creating a game day graphic, or documenting each event, her dedication to visual storytelling is evident.

Once, Dackiw was planning on becoming a Prosthetist. She was working with University of Michigan Medicine when the pandemic hit ultimately putting her back in school to complete her masters. While sports was never her primary focus, it remained a cherished dream. In the midst of pursuing her second degree, she began to long for the excitement of working in sports. Using a connection at University of Michigan - Dearborn, she initiated her journey in sports. From there, she expanded her role at Dearborn, became a Freelance Photographer at The Undrafted, Cinematographer for the Motor City Rockers, and Photographer for the USPBL. This path eventually led her to secure her position with the Ice Flyers'.

"I am grateful every day for the opportunities I've had contribute to my career so far," Dackiw said. "Each experience has enriched my journey, reinforcing my belief that working in this industry isn't just a job for me-it's a lifelong pursuit fueled by passion, dedication, and a deep understanding of the impactful role sports play in shaping lives."

Julia DeMola - Merchandise & Community Relations Coordinator

DeMola is in the middle of her first season with the Ice Flyers. You could find her organizing the merchandise booths, planning community events, and solving issues that may occur on the concourse during games.

Before the move to Pensacola, DeMola attended Binghamton University where she worked as a Supervisor for their Club Sports and Intramural program while achieving a Business Administration degree in Marketing and Media Information Systems, as well as an MBA in Leadership and Consulting. During her last two years of school, she worked full time in the Federal Prospects Hockey League with the Binghamton Black Bears. It was during this time that she realized a career in sports is one that she wanted to pursue.

"I never thought that I would be working in sports but now that I am, I couldn't imagine not being here. We are able to continue to be part of a team environment- which is a place I always thrived- while creating special moments and memories for fans. Regardless of what department we work in, we are all working towards creating an amazing atmosphere for fans and ultimately winning a championship. While it is often a roller coaster of highs and lows, and definitely not your typical desk job, working in sports proves to be exciting, important, and impactful- which is everything I could wish for in a career."

Eveline Eldering - Sports Management Intern

Eldering, who is currently in her senior year of her Creative Business bachelor in the Netherlands, has joined the Ice Flyers as a sports management intern this season.

Eldering has a keen interest in the world of event planning but has seamlessly integrated her academic knowledge with hands on experience in sports management. As she continues to expand her horizons and contribute to the dynamic world of sports management, Eldering is poised to make a meaningful impact in the working field and is seeking for a future here in the United States.

"What I love most about this job is the team spirit and the shared passion for the sport," Eldering said. "Each game is a new challenge and watching the team prepare for it is thrilling. Being a part of the process that leads to the final product - the game itself - changes your perspective on the sport, the players, and the organization. Creating something special and meaningful for the fans is already a win."

Niamh McRobbie - Media and Production Intern

McRobbie joined the Ice Flyers in August as their Media and Production Intern. Where she manages social media during the games, creates content and helps other departments when necessary.

McRobbie graduated from Michigan State University in May 2023 with a Bachelors in Advertising Management. Growing up, McRobbie always had a passion for sports and knew that she always wanted to end up in it. While in college, McRobbie was on the competitive cheer team where she got to see how the ins and outs of sports worked at a higher level and it only grew her passion for sports even more. This path eventually took her to the Ice Flyers.

"My favorite part about this job is constantly being surrounded people who are always looking to improve and be better. Everyone in the office is so motivated and eager to teach me tools that I will use in my career. Each week I am so grateful for this opportunity. Every weekend we get the opportunity to put on a whole production and entertain thousands of people, to say it's rewarding would be an understatement."

