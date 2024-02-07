Peoria Hosting Quad City in Bloomington on Saturday

February 7, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (23-10-1-3) will take on the Quad City Storm (17-17-0-0) on the Road this Friday before hosting the Storm at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Saturday at 7:15 pm.

THE DETAILS

The Rivermen will be hosting their second-annual Bloomington game on Saturday night. The game will take place at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington. The game will take place at 7:15 pm with doors opening to the general public at 5:45 pm. The Rivermen will be wearing specialty red and blue jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.

WHY IT MATTERS

This weekend sees the Rivermen take on the Quad City Storm for the first time in the calendar year of 2024. In the time since their last meeting, the Rivermen have gone 7-4-2 while the Storm have gone 7-5-0 in 2024. Peoria will play the Storm eight more times during the regular season.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Peoria is coming off of their last major three-in-three road trip of the season where they defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Thursday before falling to the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday and Saturday in Fayetteville. The Rivermen now sit firmly in third place in the SPHL standings.

WHO'S HOT?

Forward JM Piotrowski has stepped up offensively as of late with two goals and one assist this past weekend. Joseph Drapluk, who returned from a lower-body injury sustained last season, also had a goal and two assists last weekend as well.

SCOUTING THE STORM

The Quad City Storm are 4-1 in their last five, though have recently lost the services of three key forwards to the ECHL in Tyler Vauden, Mason Emoff, and Matt Ustaski. The Storm though recently reacquired the services of Kevin Resop, who returned for the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.