Super Hero Night Details Announced

February 7, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Saturday, February 10 the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs face the Knoxville Ice Bears for Super Hero Night! Super Hero Night is sponsored by Wisler with K92 Radio. Gates to the game open at 6:00 and puck drops at 7:05 P.M.

Wisler is hosting kid-friendly pregame activities in Berglund Hall starting at 5:00 P.M. Plus, there's a costume contest for kids and a scavenger hunt! Parents must register their kids and sign a waiver at our Guest Services counter by Gate 8 at least five minutes prior to the first intermission beginning. Kids and their parents will meet at Gate 8 with five minutes remaining in the first period to be taken down to the ice. Parents are encouraged to remain with their child for the entirety of the costume contest on the ice. The top three winners will receive prizes! The scavenger hunt list will be available at Gate 8 and at the pre-game activities.

The Dawgs will be sporting specialty comic-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off immediately after the game. We will be selling replica jerseys once gates open at the merchandise stand between Gates 3 & 4. We are also offering custom replicas for this design. More information on the ordering process will be provided at the game.

Wisler Plumbing & Air Family Four Packs are available for this game until February 9 at 11:55 P.M. This package is available online only. Single game tickets are on sale now at the box office and online.

Please plan ahead for parking and traffic as there are multiple events on site on February 10. Shuttle service will begin early at 4:30 P.M. from the Elmwood Park Garage (201 Tazewell Ave.) If you are not familiar with our Clear Bag Policy and other restrictions, we encourage you to review them online before the game.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.