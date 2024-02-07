Special Memories Revived as Ice Flyers Celebrated Anniversary Weekend in Sellout Settings

The Ice Flyers' first intention was to hold their 15th anniversary celebration on a different weekend.

But the way it turned out, pairing the annual $5 ticket dual games with a milestone moment this past weekend, created an unforgettable experience for all involved.

The Ice Flyers sold out both Friday and Saturday games at the Pensacola Bay Center last weekend against Birmingham and Macon. The arena was filled from ice level to roof level with 8,049 fans. That meant more than 16,000 fans, many of whom were first-time spectators, got to see the Ice Flyers play and witness the special events each night.

"I think that was definitely something remarkable," said Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris, reflecting on the past weekend. "Because the more we can expose people to what we do... on the ice, in the stands, throughout the community, that is going to benefit everyone in the community.

"As we brought things together, we said why don't we do (15th anniversary celebration) on the five-dollar weekend? Because our diehard fans, they're going to come. But it was also an opportunity to bring in a lot of new people and teach them about our history and teach them about Ice Flyers hockey... what is it now and what it has been."

The 10 former Ice Flyers players who were honored each night in a variety of ways all spoke of their amazement. During on-ice interviews, during period intermissions, and outside the team locker room following the game, every player remarked about the filled arena, the energy in the building and the game presentation.

The former players began with Chris Rebernik, the first Ice Flyers captain on the original team during the 2009-10 team. The nine other the returning players included many who helped produce championship titles: Matt Zenzola, Jeremy Gates, Ryan Salvis, Brandon Blair, Matt Whitehead, Drew Baker, Erik Stoyanovich, Frederic Letourneau and Kevin Kozlowski.

Several other players unable to make it, like Adam Pawlick, provided video tributes and congratulatory messages.

"It was an awesome weekend," said Ice Flyers coach Gary Graham. "The guys came in (to locker room) before the game (Saturday) and got 'em pumped up. I told the guys; this is what's cool. We are bringing back all this culture over the last 15 years.

"Started with (first owner) Tim (Kerr) and obviously Greg has just way exceeded beyond anybody's expectation of what this thing has been able to build up to. The credit goes to Greg, but also the credit goes to the community, because they have really embraced hockey and you can see the direction it is heading.

"And when you have a great front office staff. And you have good hockey players, I think the sky's is the limit for the organization."

A decade ago, Graham was part of one of the most memorable moments in franchise history.

On a mid-January day in 2013, the Ice Flyers fourth season was in a momentary crisis.

The NHL player lockout had just ended. The league season was to resume. It triggered a seismic shift of players throughout the minor league systems, which greatly impacted the Ice Flyers.

"We lost eight players off our roster (to higher level minor leagues) in one day," said Ice Flyers coach Gary Graham, who was in his first season that year as a head coach. "I remember telling (Ice Flyers owner) Greg (Harris), that I don't know what to do. We were literally pulling guys off the couch to play.

"We had a circus show at the Bay Center at the time and it was like we had a circus within a circus."

But one of those players Graham got from the couch at his home was Dan Buccella, the beloved former Ice Flyers captain, but a player Graham chose not to retain when hired.

Hard feelings were smoothed over. Buccella agreed to come back. And he helped lead the Ice Flyers to their first Southern Professional Hockey League championship - the first full-season, professional sports title of its kind in Pensacola history.

"That season of itself was just a wild, roller-coaster ride," said Graham, who returned this season as Ice Flyers coach. "But we won the (SPHL President's) Cup, it was so exciting to see (defenseman captain) Tyler Soehner pick up the Cup and hand it to Buccella to carry as the first player... that was such a powerful moment.

"It almost brings tears to my eyes just thinking about it right now."

Buccella's oldest son, Caleb, wore his No. 47 jersey on the ice Saturday when introduced to a thunderous roar. Dan Buccella tragically passed away in 2022 due to complications from leukemia.

The Ice Flyers got a 4-2 win Saturday against Macon to split the weekend and get a good feeling after a tough 1-0 loss against Birmingham on Friday.

The first Ice Flyers season revived hockey in Pensacola. After the Pensacola Ice Pilots ceased operations two years earlier, there was doubt that hockey would return.

It was an arduous process led by former Ice Pilots owner Tim Kerr to bring the sport back and create the Ice Flyers. Under Harris' ownership, the franchise has won an SPHL-record tying four President's Cup titles.

Last season, the Ice Flyers set franchise attendance records. This season, the organization is on pace to shatter those records. The Ice Flyers have currently surpassed 100,000 fans (100,147) in 18 home games for a 5,564 per-game average.

"For us, it's not just what's on the ice, but what is the crowd, the community, and everyone is part of it," Harris said. "In moments like this, you have to take pause to appreciate it. But in my mind, I want to be the first team to five (SPHL) championships. I want to have 8,000 every single game."

Graham remembers the moment he picked up the phone to call Dan Buccella in January 2013. Buccella was working a job in Pensacola at the time. He was out of hockey. He knew Buccella and his wife, Tiffany, did not like him at the time. He knew it would start off as a difficult conversation.

But after airing differences, Buccella agreed to come back.

"I am so glad I made that call," Graham said. "Bucky came in, he bought in right away and we had a great relationship, and he really was the sparkplug to what happened. I really believe we don't win that first championship without Dan Buccella. There was just something special that he brought.

"The guys all knew they were destined to win it that year. I just had to coach that group. I didn't have to motivate that group which was nice. That team was so tight. That team was one of the tightest teams I have ever been around."

The past weekend brought reflection for the people connected to the Ice Flyers and their loyal fan base.

"I think hearing the stories on what happened with the Ice Pilots... then the Ice Flyers coming back and then seeing how this organization and this community has grown together over 15 years is remarkable," Harris said.

"I have been fortunate to have been here for 13 of them and just to see the growth and our impact and development throughout the years - not just as an organization but now as a city that has truly grown to love the Ice Flyers is very special. As the Ice Flyers owner, I am looking forward to celebrating many more of these special anniversaries."

