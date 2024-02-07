Anthony Yurkins Called up to Reading Royals

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the ECHL call-up of Anthony Yurkins to the Reading Royals.

Yurkins, 25, is in his first professional season and has registered 14 (5G+9A) points in 27 games while providing leadership in the locker room. The Staten Island, New York, native was named the SPHL Player of the Week in December and has four points in his last four games.

"Anthony Yurkins has been great for us since the very start of training camp," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He is a player who has most-definitely earned this opportunity and we couldn't be more proud of him. We wish him the best in Reading."

This will be Yurkins's first call-up to the ECHL. He joins Marksmen product Justin Michaelian with the Royals.

