Thunderbirds Weekly Report (January 21st)

January 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds split their home-and-home series against the Blue Ridge Bobcats over the weekend remaining in first place in the Continental Division standings. Carolina remains a point ahead of the second place Baton Rouge Zydeco with two games in hand.

In game one against Blue Ridge, the Thunderbirds fell, 4-2, at home despite outshooting the Bobcats 46-32. Tied after 20 minutes, the Bobcats scored three unanswered goals to take the three points on Friday. On Saturday, the Thunderbirds responded with a 4-1 victory in Wytheville. Former Bobcat, Dmitri Selyutin scored his first goal as a Thunderbird while Nate Keeley found the back of the net twice, keeping Carolina in first place in the division.

The Thunderbirds now prepare for a three-game series against HC Venom this weekend at the Fairgrounds Arena. Friday night's contest is Novant Health Night with the Thunderbirds wearing speciality jerseys that are available for auction here. Saturday night is Teddy Bear Toss night where fans will be able to toss teddy bears onto the ice after the Thunderbirds score their first goal. Sunday is Superhero Sunday presented by FirstLight with tickets available for only 12 dollars.

Carolina Leaders

Goals: Jon Buttitta (12)

Assists: Danyk Drouin (20)

Points: Gus Ford (30)

+/-: James Farmer (+14)

Penalty Minutes: Joe Kennedy (37)

Power Play Goals: Gus Ford (4)

Short Handed Goals: Jon Buttitta (2)

Game Winning Goals: Jon Buttitta (3)

Wins: Mario Cavaliere (10)

Goals Against Average: Mario Cavaliere (1.98)

Save Percentage: Mario Cavaliere (.928)

THUNDERBIRDS RECORD: 18-7-3

Nate The Great: Thunderbirds forward Nate Keeley has scored seven goals across his last eight games, including a two-goal night on Saturday against Blue Ridge. Keeley, a native of Claresholm, Alberta, only had one goal across his first 18 games this season and is now two goals away from tying his career high of ten.

Birds Making Moves: Over the last week, the Thunderbirds have made multiple trades bringing in forward Dmitri Selyutin and defenseman Vladislav Pavlov.

Upcoming Schedule:

Friday: 7:35 p.m. - HC Venom vs Carolina Thunderbirds - Fairgrounds Arena

TV Broadcast: Thunderbirds TV - Radio Broadcast: WTOB 980 AM

Saturday: 6:05 p.m. - HC Venom vs Carolina Thunderbirds - Fairgrounds Arena

TV Broadcast: Thunderbirds TV - Radio Broadcast: WTOB 980 AM

Sunday: 2:05 p.m. - Carolina Thunderbirds vs HC Venom - Fairgrounds Arena

TV Broadcast: Thunderbirds TV - Radio Broadcast: WTOB 980 AM

