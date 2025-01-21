Rockers Announce Polish-American Heritage Night

The Rockers are excited to partner with the American Polish Century Club, Polish Century Club of Utica, HP Forklifts and Srodek's Campau Quality Sausage Co. for the Inaugural Polish-American Heritage Night at Big Boy Arena on Friday, February 28th @ 7:35 PM.

Use the link below to purchase tickets for Polish-American Heritage Night at Big Boy Arena. Ticket Options:

- Polish Night, Standard GA Ticket Only: $10

- Polish Night Package, Includes Standard GA Ticket + Your Choice of 1 Menu Item + Polish-American Commemorative Flag: $17

What else to look forward to:

- AM-POL Polka Band

- Polish Queens to sing the Polish & American National Anthem

- Wawel Dance Ensemble

- Polish Honor Guard

- First Intermission Paczki Eating Contest

Please contact Connor Jakacki for additional information (734-516-1809, connor@rockershockey.com)

