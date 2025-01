Promo Night: Women in Sports February 7

January 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are inviting all women in sports to the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. for Women in Sports Appreciation Night!

All women in sports who register receive a complimentary ticket and a beverage courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Additional tickets for friends and family can be purchased for $10 each.

Please direct all questions to herm@danburyhattricks.com.

