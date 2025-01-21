Promo Night: Art Contest February 7

January 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are inviting fans of all ages to the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. to participate in our 2nd Annual Art Contest proudly sponsored by Best in Backyards and AW Design.

The contest is open to all ages. The task is to create a Danbury Hat Tricks-themed design that will be used on a t-shirt and sold in the team store.

Participants can choose any artistic direction with the focus being on the team, logo, players, slogans, exciting moments, fans, etc. Submissions can be painted, drawn, sketched or digitized and should be on a space at least 8 inches by 11 inches.

On game night, the designs will be displayed in the arena and fans will vote. The entry with the most votes will be declared the winner.

The winner receives a $200 gift card and $5 for every shirt with the design on it that is sold through the team store.

Register to receive a complimentary ticket and reserve your spot in the contest!

Additional tickets for friends and family can be purchased for $10 each.

Please direct all questions to herm@danburyhattricks.com.

