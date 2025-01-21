Promo Night: Banner Night February 8

January 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are inviting all creative and artistic minds to the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. for Banner Night proudly sponsored by Twisters Ice Cream Cafe and Golf Ranch Brookfield!

TASK: Design a Hat Tricks-themed banner of any size with a message, slogan, or tribute to the team. There will be a panel of judges as well as a live fan vote to determine the winner. The winning banner will take home a $100 merchandise credit to the official team store of the Danbury Hat Tricks.

The contest is open to fans of all ages. All registered participants receive a complimentary ticket to the game.

Please direct all questions to herm@danburyhattricks.com.

