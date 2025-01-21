Promo Night: Insurance Worker February 8

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are inviting all insurance workers to the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. for Insurance Worker Appreciation Night proudly sponsored by Advanced Computer Technology!

All insurance workers who register receive a complimentary ticket and a beverage courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Additional tickets for friends and family can be purchased for $10 each.

Please direct all questions to herm@danburyhattricks.com.

