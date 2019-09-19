Thunderbirds to Welcome Leslie David Baker ("Stanley Hudson") on Saturday, December 14 for "The Office" Holiday Party

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the club will be welcoming Leslie David Baker -- known for his role as Stanley Hudson in the popular NBC comedy series "The OfficeÂ” -- for the team's game on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:05 p.m. against the Providence Bruins at the MassMutual Center for "The Office Holiday PartyÂ”.

Prior to his involvement in the pregame ceremonies, Baker will be holding a public meet-and-greet on the MassMutual Center concourse between 5:30 and 6:50 p.m.

To further commemorate Stanley's appearance, an extremely limited number of Stanley Hudson VIP packages* will be available for the night. For $75, VIP package holders will receive:

One (1) ticket in the Center Ice zone

One (1) personalized crossword puzzle booklet

One (1) custom "World's Best Hockey TeamÂ” Thunderbirds mug

One (1) pretzel at the MassMutual Center concession stands

One (1) professional photograph with Leslie David Baker - "Stanley HudsonÂ” - VIP meet-and-greet runs from 5:00 to 5:30 p.m.

*NOTE: Thunderbirds ticket members (Full Season, 22 Game, 10 Game plans) will have the ability to purchase this package at an add-on rate of $50, which will include the crossword booklet, pretzel, and exclusive meet-and-greet/photo op

In addition to this special VIP offer, the general public is also invited to purchase a Stanley Hudson "The WorksÂ” package. For $30, buyers will receive:

One (1) ticket in the Center Value zone

One (1) crossword puzzle booklet

One (1) pretzel at the MassMutual Center concession stands

One (1) custom "World's Best Hockey TeamÂ” Thunderbirds mug (*for the first 100 "The Works" packages only)

Lastly, businesses in Western Massachusetts and surrounding communities will have a unique group ticket offering to host their own company party via The Office Party Pack. At a rate of $500, this package includes:

25 tickets in the Attack Zone (if group total is more than 25 people, additional tickets may be purchased for $20 per ticket)

One (1) pretzel per group member at the MassMutual Center concession stands

Postgame group/office photo on the Thunderbirds' ice at MassMutual Center

All packages are available for sale right now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625). Please once again note that VIP packages are available in extremely limited quantities.

Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about Thunderbirds Season Ticket Memberships. Packages start at $13 per game and feature the most benefits, including an exclusive commemorative jersey.

Single game tickets for the Thunderbirds' 2019-20 regular season are on sale now here. For more details and to inquire about Thunderbirds tickets, fans may call the Thunderbirds office at (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

