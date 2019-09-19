New York Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders announced today they have assigned nine players to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, and returned six players to the respective junior teams.

Steve Bernier, Ryan Bourque, Erik Brown, Evan Buitenhuis, Ryan MacKinnon, Colin McDonald, Justin Murray, David Quenneville, Jakub Skarek, Linus Soderstrom, Travis St. Denis and Parker Wotherspoon have all been assigned to Bridgeport.

Felix Bibeau (Québec Remparts, QMJHL), Samuel Bolduc (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, QMJHL), Cole Coskey (Saginaw Spirit, OHL), Blade Jenkins (Saginaw Spirit, OHL), Brett Neumann (Oshawa Generals, OHL) and Reece Newkirk (Portland Winterhawks, WHL) have all been returned to their Canadian Hockey League clubs.

Players currently injured on the Islanders Training Camp roster are Robert Carpenter (upper body), Andrew Ladd (lower body), Yanick Turcotte (upper body), Mitchell Vande Sompel (upper body) and Bode Wilde (lower body).

The Islanders Training Camp roster currently consists of 52 players.

