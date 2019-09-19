San Jose Barracuda Announce 2019-20 Broadcast Schedule, New Digital Platforms

September 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





SAN JOSE -The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), who are celebrating their fifth anniversary in San Jose this year, announced their 2019-20 broadcast schedule.

NEW RADIO HOME

In an effort to improve the Barracuda's broadcast reach and as part of the San Jose Sharks organization's new digital initiatives, all 2019-20 Barracuda preseason, regular season and playoff games can be heard exclusively via the Sharks+SAP Center app (DOWNLOAD the Sharks+SAP Center app) and on sjbarracuda.com.

Each game broadcast will feature a 15-minute pre-game show, including "Coaches Corner" with Head Coach Roy Sommer.

In addition, the Barracuda will be launching new audio programming throughout the season, providing fans with behind-the-scenes insight into the Barracuda players, coaches and staff. These programs will air during the second intermission of selected games, as well as being archived within the app and will include:

"AHL Impact,"interviews with some of the Sharks biggest stars discussing their AHL memories and the impact the AHL has had on their career.

"Next Wave" a look at individual players in the Sharks prospect pipeline making waves in their development leagues.

"Scouts Eye" a behind-the-scenes look at members of the Sharks scouting department, their experiences and what the life of a hockey scout is really like. Other weekly podcasts will be made available on the app including "Barracuda Weekly" which will run down the week that was and what is ahead, as well as "Cuda Confidential" the official weekly podcast of the Barracuda.

In addition to the radio stream, all regular season and postseason games can be watched at TheAHL.com/AHLTV, starting as low as $59.99* for the entire season.

Click here for a full pricing breakdown and to sign up for AHLTV.

All games will be called by play-by-play announcer and Bay Area native Nick Nollenberger (@NickNollen), who returns for his fourth season as the "Voice of the Barracuda."

The Barracuda open up preseason play on September 27th and 28th against the Colorado Eagles at Solar4America Ice at San Jose before dropping the puck on the regular season at Ontario on October 4th.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.