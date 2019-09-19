Bears Announce 2019 Training Camp Schedule

(Hershey, PA-September 19, 2019)-The Hershey Bears announced today that the club will open its 2019 Training Camp on Monday, Sept. 23 at Giant Center.

The Bears will also hold a media availability with select players and head coach Spencer Carbery following Monday's practice. Media are asked to RSVP to Zack Fisch at zasfisch@hersheypa.com or Matt Trust at mctrust@hersheypa.com. Additional interviews may also be scheduled throughout the week following practices.

All training camp practices are free and open to the public. For all practices at Giant Center, fans are asked to enter through the main entrance. All training camp events are subject to change. Please visit HersheyBears.com and the Bears social media channels to check for any updates.

An initial 2019 Training Camp Roster will be released in the coming days. The roster will feature new addition Matt Moulson, a veteran of nearly 1,000 professional games, including 650 games in the NHL.

The complete schedule for the opening week of 2019 Training Camp is below:

Monday, Sept. 23

10:30 a.m. Practice at Giant Center

Tuesday, Sept. 24

10:30 a.m. Practice at Hersheypark Arena (Location subject to change)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

10:30 a.m. Practice at Hersheypark Arena (Location subject to change)

Thursday, Sept. 26

10:30 a.m. Practice at Hersheypark Arena (Location subject to change)

Friday, Sept. 27

10 a.m. Morning Skate at Giant Center

11:15 a.m. Practice (Non-Dressing players)

7:05 p.m. Preseason Game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Saturday, Sept. 28

10 a.m. Morning Skate at Giant Center

11:15 a.m. Practice (Non-Dressing players)

7 p.m. Preseason Game vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Giant Center

Sunday, Sept. 29

10:30 a.m. Practice at Giant Center

Monday, Sept. 30

10 a.m. Morning Skate at Giant Center

11:15 a.m. Practice (Non-Dressing players)

7:05 p.m. Preseason Game at Lehigh Valley, PPL Center

The Bears open the 2019-20 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 5 versus the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Giant Center. Tickets to all Hershey Bears home games are on sale now at the Giant Center Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

