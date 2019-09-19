Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Schedule

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch have announced 2019 training camp will open on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 11:15 a.m. at Tennity Ice Pavilion at Syracuse University.

Players will report to Syracuse and have their first on-ice practice on Sept. 24. Camp will run through Sunday, Sept. 29 with two preseason contests, one each on the road against the Rochester Americans and Binghamton Devils.

The full on-ice schedule for Crunch training camp is below, subject to change:

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27, 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

The full preseason schedule is below:

Thursday, Sept. 26 vs. Rochester Americans at Gene Polisseni Center, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29 vs. Binghamton Devils at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, 3 p.m.

All Crunch practices at the Tennity Ice Pavilion are free and open to the public.

