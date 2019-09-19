Chabot Signs Eight-Year Extension with Ottawa

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Thomas Chabot to an eight-year contract extension.

"Thomas is an exceptional talent and an outstanding teammate, who is impactful both on and off the ice. He is the type of player that can develop into a core member of a championship-level team in the National Hockey League," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "He is an NHL all-star; an elite skater and puck-mover who plays with pace and determination. We are convinced Thomas will have a significant impact on the Ottawa Senators as we develop and grow into a highly competitive team over the coming seasons and we are extremely proud that Thomas will continue to be a key part of our team's future success moving forward. Today is a great day for the Ottawa Senators franchise."

Chabot signs this extension coming off of a record-setting season where he established new career highs in all major statistical categories including goals (14), assists (41), points (55), penalty minutes (32) and games (70), leading the Senators and ranking 10th among NHL defencemen in scoring. Chabot averaged a team and career-high 24:17 of time-on-ice per game and was named Ottawa's representative in the 64th NHL All-Star Game. On Dec. 21, 2018, Chabot recorded an assist, allowing him to set a new franchise record for points (62) by a Senators defenceman through his first 100 games.

The 22-year-old was the Senators first first-round selection (18th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft (teammate Colin White, born on the same day as Chabot, was selected with the 21st selection.). Chabot has represented Canada internationally on multiple occasions, including each of the last two IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships, winning silver in 2019. He also appeared in both the 2016 and 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship; in 2017 he was voted to the tournament all-star team while also being recognized as the tournament's top defenceman and Most Valuable Player.

The 6-2, 190-pound native of Sainte-Marie-de-Beauce, Que., played four seasons with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Saint John Sea Dogs before turning professional, winning the QMJHL defenceman of the year and playoff most valuable player in his final junior season.

Chabot played 13 games with Belleville during its inaugural season tallying two goals and seven points. He famously scored the first goal in Belleville Senators franchise history.

Chabot's eight-year contract has an average annual value of $8 million, with the following breakdown: $7M in 2020-21, $7M in 2021-22, $4M in 2022-23, $8M in 2023-24, $10M in 2024-25, $10M in 2025-26, $10M in 2026-27 and $8M in 2027-28.

