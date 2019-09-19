Roadrunners and IHeart Media Tucson Announce 2019-2020 Agreement

TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today with iHeartMedia Tucson that Fox Sports 1450 AM will be returning as the flagship station for all Tucson Roadrunners games.

The Tucson Roadrunners' 2019-20 regular season will begin on October 4 and all 68 regular season games, including two preseason games against the Chicago Wolves, September 26 and Milwaukee Admirals, September 27 will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1450 AM. For a full game schedule, listeners can visit the Roadrunners website.

"iHeartMedia Tucson has been a great partner to the Roadrunners since the launch of the franchise," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "We are very pleased to extend this partnership to find ways to continually grow both of our footprints in our community."

"iHeartMedia Tucson is excited to continue our relationship with the Tucson Roadrunners and look forward to engaging the hockey community in the upcoming season," remarked Mike Saffer, Market President of iHeartMedia Tucson. "The Roadrunners have cemented themselves as a premier brand in Tucson, and they bring an exciting and talented group to the ice every night. Fox Sports 1450 is proud to broadcast Roadrunners games to Tucson hockey fans each and every time the puck drops!"

Each game will include the Roadrunners Warmup Show, 15 minutes of pre-game coverage and feature Head Coach Jay Varady prior to puck drop and 15 minutes of post-game coverage. Intermission Reports and the post-game show will include live interviews with players and immediate reaction. Additionally, play-by-play announcer Adrian Denny will return for his second season with the team.

On top of Roadrunners game coverage, Fox Sports 1450 AM will feature exclusive Roadrunners audio content for fans, including Roadrunners Happy Hour, Roadrunners Reports, Roadrunners Hockey Weekend and the Roadrunners Insider Podcast all returning for a second season.

Roadrunners Happy Hour, featuring two weekly special guests with the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny, will be moving to an all-new day of the week, airing Wednesday's from 6-7 p.m. starting on Wednesday, September 25.

Roadrunners Reports, a one-minute all-encompassing feature of upcoming game promotions, team's community engagement, the latest hockey news and broadcast information will air Monday through Friday, starting September 23, on all iHeartMedia Tucson stations, with an exclusive edition on Fox Sports 1450 AM.

Roadrunners Hockey Weekend will once again air on Thursday's before every Roadrunners home weekend at Tucson Arena. Adrian Denny will preview the set of games with a special guest, airing on all iHeartMedia Tucson stations, beginning September 27.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast on the iHeart Radio app with Walt Ruff will be moving to Tuesday's for its second season and will feature a brand new co-host, Roadrunners Reporter from the Arizona Daily Star, Brett Fera. Each edition will begin at 8:55 a.m. (starting October 1) Tuesday morning prior to hour three of the Dan Patrick Show on Fox Sports 1450 AM. All episodes will continue to be archived on the station's website.

In addition to Roadrunners' programming, Fox Sports 1450 AM will also be Tucson's radio home the Arizona Coyotes for the first time.

