Sens Sign Aspirot to Two-Year Deal

September 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators have signed defenceman Jonathan Aspirot to a two-year contract.

The first year of the deal is a two-way American Hockey League contract while the second year is a one-way AHL deal.

Aspirot, 20, has played the last three seasons with the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL where he tallied 73 points (22 goals) in 188 games.

The Mascouche, QC., native captained the Wildcats last season, a year in which he set career highs in goals (12), assists (23) and points (35).

Aspirot has played in the last two Rookie Showcases for the Ottawa Senators and is currently in camp with the Sens.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.