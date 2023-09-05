Thunder Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

September 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that single game tickets for the upcoming 2023-2024 season are now on sale.

The Thunder are set to play a 36-game home schedule, with the home opener taking place Saturday, October 28 at 7 p.m. against the Maine Mariners. Adirondack will also welcome the defending Kelly Cup Champion, Florida Everblades, February 7, 9, and 10.

"We're excited to welcome back fans to Cool Insuring Arena this season," said Team President Jeff Mead. "We had a historic second half of the regular season, amazing crowds, and we're looking to keep that momentum going this season."

Single game tickets can be purchased at the Seat Geek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, at the Thunder Front Offices inside Cool Insuring Arena or at https://seatgeek.com/adirondack-thunder-tickets.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

