Shawn Weller Returns for Final Professional Season

September 5, 2023







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Shawn Weller for the 2023-24 season. Weller announced it will be his final year of professional hockey.

The 37-year-old recorded 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 51 games last season for the Thunder and served as the team's assistant captain. The South Glens Falls, New York native returned home during the 2021-22 season in a trade with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks. In 191 regular-season ECHL games with Elmira, Bakersfield, South Carolina, Stockton, Kansas City, and Adirondack, the left-shooting forward has 127 points (50 goals, 77 assists).

"Shawn Weller is back," said Head Coach Pete MacArthur. "Shawn was a big piece to the power play last year as our net front presence, wore a letter on his jersey and is amazing in the locker room as a leader and veteran of over 700 professional games. Our Community Service Man of The Year last year, we are excited to have Shawn back for the 2023-24 season!"

Prior to returning to the United States, Weller spent seven years playing overseas in Germany's DEL2 and tallied 346 points (124 goals, 222 assists) in 298 games. Weller captured a championship with the Bietigheim Steelers and was named the playoffs MVP.

Originally a third-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2004, Weller began his professional career with the American Hockey League's Binghamton Senators after playing three years at Clarkson University. In 294 regular-season AHL games with Binghamton, St. John's, Texas, Manitoba and Abbotsford, Weller had 87 points (44 goals, 43 assists).

