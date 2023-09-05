Rush Bolster Offense, Sign Scorer Jeri-Leon

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today the signing of forward Keltie Jeri-Leon.

"I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to play for Rapid City and I am excited to get started and check out the city," said Jeri-Leon.

The Rush acquired Jeri-Leon in a trade with Wheeling on August 11. After beginning the season with the Maine Mariners, Jeri-Leon was traded to Wheeling in March of last season. In his time with the Nailers, he scored four goals in 11 games in addition to 19 points (8g-11a) he posted prior to being traded.

During his rookie season in 2021-22, Jeri-Leon was an offensive force with 35 (19g-16a) points in 57 games. His play led to a pair of AHL call-ups with both Providence and Abbotsford during his first year.

"Keltie Jeri-Leon is a player I have seen first hand while I was in the WHL coaching," said Rush GM/Head Coach Scott Burt of his new scorer. "Having him join us will boost our forward group. He has the ability to put the puck in the net with a relentless work ethic. He will fit perfectly with our group and we are very excited to add him."

Jeri-Leon was born in Kelowna, B.C., and played five seasons in the WHL. After breaking into the major junior ranks in 2016 with the Tri-City Americans, he was subsequently moved to Kamloops and then to the Lethbridge Hurricanes. After a 61-game stint with the Hurricanes, Jeri-Leon was shipped to the Seattle Thunderbirds. In 2019-20, he posted his best junior season with 23 goals, 18 assists, and 41 points, and was named an alternate captain the next season. It was also in Seattle where he played against Burt who was the assistant coach in Spokane. In the entirety of this WHL career, Jeri-Leon played 250 games and logged 58 goals and 52 assists for 110 career points.

