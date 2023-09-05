Solar Bears Partner with Eastman's Escape for Healthy Pets

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced a partnership agreement with Eastman's Escape for Healthy Pets for the 2023-24 season, becoming the official pet care partner of the Orlando Solar Bears.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Eastman's Escape after many years of support from the Eastman family," said Solar Bears president Chris Heller. "Their loyalty to the team and to the community has not gone unnoticed and we are proud to officially welcome Eastman's Escape to the Solar Bears family."

"The Eastman family has been season ticket members since the Bears came out of hibernation in 2012; and as we opened our dog daycare in 2015, we began thinking about partnering with the Bears," said Eastman's Escape owner Theresa Eastman. "We are excited to finally be able to be an official part of the Solar Bears family. We hope we can add new Solar Bears pet parents to our Eastman's Escape family."

The Solar Bears open the 2023-24 season at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center against the back-to-back Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades on Thursday, October 19 at 7 p.m.

